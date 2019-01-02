× Blue Bell releases Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream for limited time

Need a new cheat day treat? Blue Bell is rolling out a new flavor they’re sure you’ll love.

Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream will now be available nationwide for a limited time. It is described to be a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream with pastry pieces, a colorful green cream cheese swirl and festive candy sprinkles.

“We have been making Mardi Gras King Cake since 2012, but the flavor has mostly been sold in areas known for the celebration such as Louisiana and Alabama,” said Carl Breed, corporate sales manager for Blue Bell. “Last year a grocery store in Louisiana posted about the flavor’s arrival on its Facebook page and we started receiving requests from all over the country. After that, we decided to share this festive flavor with everyone in our distribution area.”

The sweet treat is available in the half gallon size. For a complete list of flavors in stores, click here.