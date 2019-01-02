× 80 lots of blood pressure medicine recalled after trace amounts of cancer-causing chemical found

Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 80 lots of blood pressure medication after detecting trace amounts of an unexpected impurity that could cause cancer.

The impurity detected, N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), is a substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes. It has been classified as a probable human carcinogen as per International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classification.

The recall includes Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP. The Food and Drug Administration advises patients who are prescribed the medication to continue taking it, as the risk of harm to the patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment.

For a list of products subject to recall, click here.

To date, Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Patients are urged to contact their pharmacist or doctor about an alternative treatment before returning their medication.

Consumers with medical questions regarding this recall can contact Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. by calling 1-866-850-2876 Option 2 or by emailing pvg@aurobindousa.com.