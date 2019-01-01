Refreshing Food and Hospitality Workforce in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The City of Huntsville saw a lot of growth and change in 2018. The city is expected to continue to grow moving into the new year.

We've seen a lot of restaurants come and go over the years and the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau said its for a number of reasons.

“I think there’s a lot of restaurants where there’s kind of an ebb and flow where restaurants come and have great meals, and are really popular, and then kind of fall out of favor," explained Judy Ryals, President of the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau. "Then other restaurants come in and replace it."

But Ryals also admitted our city is having a difficult time attracting people to the food service and hospitality industry.

“That is one area of workforce development that is something very important to us," said Ryals. "And we are having some challenges with keeping enough of the workforce — not only just our restaurants and dining establishments, but our hotels and attractions as well.”

Ryals said many of our local businesses offer hospitality internships, and the convention and visitors bureau encourages people of all ages to take advantage.

“A lot of our attractions and hotels as well as our restaurants are offering internships so that you can learn about the business and see if it is something you want to go into," she added.

The city is expecting things to pick up in the new year.

"I think 2019 is going to be a great restaurant year for the city of Huntsville," Ryals stated. "We have so many restaurants coming in to the different areas."