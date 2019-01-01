× Help pets find their way home at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In an effort to help pets find their way home, Huntsville Animal Services is starting off 2019 with discounted adoptions and a new ordinance regarding adoptions at pet stores.

From January 2-12, the shelter is offering adoptions for as little as $20.

As always, adoptions at the shelter include a rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery. New owners will also receive a free bag of dry dog food while supplies last.

Back in December, the Huntsville City Council passed an ordinance regarding pet adoptions.

The new ordinance requires any business in town to offer dogs and cats from an official pet rescue organization.

According to the City, this move follows Petco and PetSmart, which adopted similar practices 20 years ago.

“After much deliberation, the City of Huntsville’s Mayor and City Council decided that many of the progressive movements sweeping our nation for animal welfare should be welcomed here in Huntsville. These endeavors include fixed-point tethering (chaining) ban, community cats programs, mandatory sterilization for all shelter pets, and a ban on commercial dogs and cats being sold locally.”

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard, and is open Monday and Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information on the adoptions, call the shelter at (256) 883-3782 or visit the shelter’s website or Facebook page.