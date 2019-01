× Man indicted for rape in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Texas man has been indicted for a rape that occurred during a visit to Colbert County.

John Manuel Flores, 39, recently was arrested after the indictment.

Flores is out of jail after posting $20,000 bail. He also has bond conditions that include no contact with the victim or her family, and waiving extradition back to Alabama if he returns to Texas.

His arraignment is scheduled for February.