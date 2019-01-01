× Man charged with drugging teenager and trading her for drugs

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – A Colbert County man is facing accusations that he traded a teenage girl to a man in a sex-for-drugs exchange.

Muscle Shoals police charged Bobby Joe Speegle, 42, with human trafficking and giving false information to law enforcement.

Detectives said Speegle drugged the 17-year-old victim and exchanged her with another man. The girl woke up as she was being sexually assaulted, they said.

A 32-year-old Sheffield man was arrested for the sexual assault and has charges pending.