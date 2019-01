× Lauderdale County deputies sporting new bicentennial badges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County have a new badge on their uniforms for the new year.

In honor of the state’s bicentennial, Sheriff Rick Singleton commissioned a new uniform badge to honor the occasion.

2019 marks the 200th birthday of the state of Alabama.

Singleton says several other sheriff’s offices across the state also had new badges designed.