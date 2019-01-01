× Huntsville Innovators discuss downtown culture’s past and future

WHNT News 19 partnered with AL.com and Downtown Huntsville Inc. to put on a series of online panel discussions about innovations in Huntsville.

The panel topics ranged from tech to food and beverage.

We spent an hour and a half at AL.com’s downtown offices with some of Huntsville brightest thinkers for the conversations, which were part of the celebrations surrounding the fifth year of LIT, a digital light experience in downtown Huntsville.