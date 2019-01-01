How to tackle New Year fitness resolutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - When it comes to New Year's resolutions, D1 Training Speed and Strength coach Blake Lancaster said there's one big thing to getting started.

"The biggest thing is taking that first step. Jumping off the cliff," he explained.

He says the trick to keeping your fitness resolutions is to make goals.

"Set a measurable goal as opposed to winging it and going day to day," he advised. "You're going to fall off the wagon but if you have a goal that is measurable you know where you`re at and where you stand and what you have to do to get there,"

"Instead of just saying 'Hey, we’re going to lose 30 pounds this year,' say 'Hey, we’re going to show up to the gym 3 times a week, we’re going to start cleaner eating 6 days a week,'" he added. "It's important to reverse engineer your goals and go from there."

Federal guidelines call for adults to exercise at least 30 minutes a day five times a week, which can be intimidating. Athlete Batts Parker says you just have to jump in.

"I think its just about getting out there and making the day yours," she said. "A healthy lifestyle especially as you get older in life is only going to provide you benefits."

Going to a new gym for the first time doesn't have to be scary, and Lancaster encourages everyone to get out and live a healthy lifestyle in 2019.

"Anyone that's at the gym most of the time are very, very supportive of anyone new," Lancaster explained.