DeKalb County Sheriff leaves office early, Governor appoints man elected to fill the position

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – As citizens of DeKalb County rang in the new year, they also had a change in leadership in the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Nick Welden, who was elected in November, said former Sheriff Jimmy Harris submitted his paperwork to the Governor to vacate his position early. Harris was supposed to remain in office another two weeks.

Since Harris vacated the position, the Governor’s office contacted Welden to appoint him effective at 12:01 a.m. on January 1. Read Governor Kay Ivey’s appointment letter here.

“I appreciate the time I was able to spend working at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and I enjoyed serving the people of DeKalb County,” said former Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson.

WHNT News 19 has also confirmed that Brad Gregg, the Mentone Police Chief, is the new Chief Deputy at the sheriff’s office. Gregg’s replacement is Gene McKee.