Decatur hosts annual Polar Plunge to jump into the New Year

DECATUR, Ala. - While everyone was taking a plunge into the new year, others were taking a plunge into some pretty cold water.

Decatur hosted it's 34th annual Polar Bear Plunge to help the community jump into 2019 in a "shocking" way. The chilly water was not as cold as it has been in the past, and the Rescue Squad says it may have been the perfect day to jump.

"The water, last time I checked, was in the 50s. The outside temperature is in the 50s. So basically, this is going to be a good time to do it," said William Szczepanski with the Morgan County Rescue Squad.

Many of the participants had different reactions when they hit the water.

"My body went numb," said Mary Moore.

Some panicked briefly.

"A little bit of mommy panic as I watched my son panic too," explained Lacey Hubbard.

Others had to catch their breath.

"I couldn't breathe," exclaimed Shelly Hames.

Still others felt the cold instantly.

"Oh my gosh, I need to get out of the water as soon as I can because this is freezing cold," exclaimed Matt Hames.

Whether they jumped for the challenge or just for fun, it was all for a good cause. Participants could buy event T-shirts for $15 each, with proceeds benefiting The Partnership’s Meals on Wheels & More.

This program serves meals to around 300 disabled and home-bound residents of Morgan County.

It's a brand new year so go ahead and take your plunge. 'Water' you waiting for?