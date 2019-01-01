Big projects and businesses opening soon in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After years of planning and building, several multi-million dollar projects are set to open to people in Huntsville in 2019.

Orange cones around Big Spring Park will soon be gone, as the new AC Marriott hotel is nearly finished. The hotel includes over 120 rooms and plans to open by Valentine's Day.

The lights are on, but nobody's home just yet at the new Twin Peaks restaurant along University Drive. The bar and grill is hiring over 100 people as they plan to open this month.

The new Dave and Busters at Mid City isn't expected to be finished until July. But developers at High Point Climbing and Fitness are wasting no time. They've finished the exterior of the building and they expect the new gym to open to families this spring.

Huntsville residents have been positive about the developments.

"I think it's really awesome," Delaine Tucker said. Because there are things we have to go to Birmingham and Nashville to do, and now they're coming to Huntsville."

"Top Golf, since it's opened, has exploded out here and a lot of people will hang out there," Avery Tucker added. "And now with other things opening nearby, you have multiple choices and people will want to go out and do things."

People can also expect more concerts next year, as the Von Braun Center is in the midst of a $12-million expansion which will include a music hall and rooftop bar. That project is expected to be finished this fall.

More office and retail is coming to the parkway. Workers are framing the four-story Times Plaza, which includes nearly 70,000 square feet to be shared by ten businesses. So far, Crunkleton Commercial hasn't announced who's moving in and how soon they'll welcome customers.

Huntsville city council members say building the new amphitheater at Mid City could cost nearly $30 million.

This week, they'll consider a $4 million agreement with an architecture firm to design the outdoor venue.