Zeigler Meats recall Red Hots and Extra Red Hots Sausage due to possible metal contamination

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced R. L. Zeigler Co., Inc., an Alabama establishment, is recalling about 11,664 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) poultry and meat sausage products that maybe contaminated with metal.

The recall alert says the RTE Red Hot chicken and pork sausage were produced on Nov. 29, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

24-oz. plastic packages containing about 9 links of “ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

24-oz. plastic packages containing about 9 links of “EXTRA HOT ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-9156S” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Retail locations nationwide received these items.

Officials discovered the problem after the firm received consumer complaints on Dec. 13 and 27, 2018.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a doctor.

If you have this product in your refrigerator or freezer, officials ask you to throw it away or return it to the grocery store.