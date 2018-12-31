Storms Move Out After Bringing High Winds & Heavy Rain

A line of storms moved into the Tennessee Valley Monday afternoon, posing a risk of severe weather. Fortunately for us, rainfall out ahead of the main line of storms helped stabilize conditions enough to keep storms just under the ‘severe’ threshold (wind gusts of 60 mph or more are considered severe). We still did get a few good wind gusts though, with the storms and outside of storms!

Winds were already gusting up to 30-40 mph out ahead of the line of storms this afternoon, then within the line of storms we got a few gusts over 40 mph. The most notable wind gust was atop Monte Sano at 51 MPH, which occured with the line of storms around 4PM. A list of the highest winds is listed below:

The windy weather has caused some trouble for us behind the storms, as some trees and large branches have fallen on roadways. Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin Counties had the most reports of trees coming down, with one tree reported to be down in downtown Russellville. Crews are working to clear roads quickly, but you’ll still want to be careful this evening, as some debris could be left on the roads.

The final hazard still lingering is river flooding. While this round of rain only dropped around 1 inch of rain for most of us, some local rivers are still teetering near flood stage from last week’s rain. The Tennessee River at Florence and at Whitesburg is still above flood level, so the National Weather Service has continued the warnings for those locations.

We’ll see one more round of rain again Wednesday through Thursday of this week, which will likely keep at least the Tennessee River at Florence above flood stage. Finally dry weather will settle in this weekend though, which should give rivers a chance to lower again.

For a more detailed forecast you can always head over to whnt.com/weather for the latest !