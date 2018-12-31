Severe Storms Possible: high winds, heavy rain, tornadoes possible Monday afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms for most of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee for Monday afternoon and evening. Storms moving out of Mississippi enter northwestern Alabama between noon and 2 PM mainly bringing a threat of high winds (gusts over 60 miles per hour) and a lower threat of tornadoes and flash flooding.

WHAT TIME WILL IT GET HERE?

Monday morning’s Baron Model Futurecast has a good handle on the timing and intensity of the incoming storms; here are some snapshots of what we expect the radar to look like this afternoon:

Approximate arrival times:

12 PM to 1 PM: Florence, Russellville, Muscle Shoals, Red Bay, Tuscumbia

1 PM to 3 PM: Rogersville, Moulton, Athens, Tanner, Decatur, Hartselle, Fayetteville

3 PM to 5 PM: Huntsville, Madison, Cullman, Arab, Guntersville, Albertville, Boaz, Gurley, Winchester, Meridianville, Hazel Green, New Market

5 PM to 7 PM: Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Henagar, Rainsville, Crossville, Stevenson, Bridgeport, Gadsden

HOW BAD WILL IT GET?

This looks like a fairly typical ‘cold season’ severe weather threat in Alabama and Tennessee: low CAPE/high shear. That means there’s a lot of wind shear (mechanical energy) to support severe storm formation, but the fuel is limited. In this environment we don’t need a LOT of fuel (CAPE); we just need enough to get some storms going, and they can become severe.

The wind will be strong ahead of the line regardless of the storms themselves. Expect wind gusts as high as 40-45 miles per hour ahead of the line, but within the line it could be much higher: potentially over 60 to 70 miles per hour in small ‘bowing segments.’

There’s also a chance of a few severe storms developing just ahead of the line. We’ll watch those as well as those smaller bowing segments within the line for any signs of rotation; that’s where the low-end threat of tornadoes would come from today.

Brief flash flooding is possible this afternoon because the ground is so soaked from recent rain; this may also cause some additional flooding in the next 24-48 hours on some of the already swollen rivers from last week’s rainfall.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt