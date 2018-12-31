× Ray Sawyer, “The Cover of ‘Rolling Stone'” singer, dead at 81

The man behind the 1973 hit song, “The Cover of ‘Rolling Stone,'” has died at 81.

In a tweet, Rolling Stone confirmed the singer’s death, stating that he passed away in Florida Friday after a brief illness.

Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show’s Ray Sawyer, who sang the 1973 hit "The Cover of 'Rolling Stone,'" has died at the age of 81 https://t.co/JikUq9VEjC — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 1, 2019

Sawyer, born in Alabama, was part of Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show. The band enjoyed several hit singles in the 60s and 70s before Sawyer left in 1983 to pursue a solo career.

Sawyer continued to tour until 2015, when he retired due to health issues.