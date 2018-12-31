Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Ray Sawyer, “The Cover of ‘Rolling Stone'” singer, dead at 81

Posted 8:58 pm, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 09:02PM, December 31, 2018

Promotional portrait of the rock group Dr. Hook: (L-R) Bill Francis, Ray Sawyer, Rik Elswit, Dennis Locorriere, Jance Garfat, and John Walters, 1979. The picture is autographed by Locorriere and reads 'Dennis Says Hello!' (Photo by Platt Collecton/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The man behind the 1973 hit song, “The Cover of ‘Rolling Stone,'” has died at 81.

In a tweet, Rolling Stone confirmed the singer’s death, stating that he passed away in Florida Friday after a brief illness.

Sawyer, born in Alabama, was part of Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show. The band enjoyed several hit singles in the 60s and 70s before Sawyer left in 1983 to pursue a solo career.

Sawyer continued to tour until 2015, when he retired due to health issues.