One man is dead after a wreck on U.S. Highway 431

MARSHALL CO., Ala. – One man is dead after a car wreck just outside of Guntersville, according to police.

The one vehicle wreck occurred at U.S. Highway 431 and Lucas Gap Rd. near Grant Mountain.

No other people were inside of the car. No names have been released.

Troopers are working the wreck.