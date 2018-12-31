× Man accused of killing teen at Madison Sonic charged with setting fire in jail

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – One of two men charged with killing a Madison teenager during a drug deal is now charged with setting a fire at the Limestone County Jail.

Court documents show Trevor Davis Cantrell, 21, was indicted on a second-degree arson charge. The warrant was served Friday.

Cantrell is accused of setting a fire or explosion that damaged property in a detention facility or penal facility, according to the indictment.

Cantrell and Dacedric Ward are both charged with capital murder in the December 2016 shooting death of Jason West. Authorities say West, 18, was shot and killed when he met the two men at the Sonic on County Line Road to buy drugs.

Cantrell has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 8 on his capital murder charge. Ward has a hearing in his case set for Jan. 31.