Man accused firing shots outside a Huntsville club stopped by security officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man is accused of opening fire on a Huntsville night club on Long Avenue, now he’s facing charges of menacing and reckless endangerment.

Investigators say a security guard at Club 3208 turned Samuel Williams away after he and another man got in an “altercation.”

The female security guard told police Williams went to his vehicle and returned with a semi-automatic rifle. She says he started firing the gun while walking toward the club entrance.

Police say that’s when the security guard fired two shots at Williams, hitting him in his leg.

The security guard ran inside to get medical supplies for treatment. She got back outside to find the man had left the scene.

Meanwhile, officers were dispatched to Crestwood Hospital to investigate a gunshot victim. Police say Williams has since been moved to Huntsville Hospital for treatment and has also been arrested.