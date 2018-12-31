× Huntsville City Schools board member arrested on harassment charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police arrested Huntsville City Schools board member Michelle Watkins for harassment Monday afternoon.

Watkins was booked into the Madison County Metro Jail at 1:36 p.m. on Monday and released at 2:10.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesman said the warrant is related to an October 3 harassment report at Mae Jemison High School.

Huntsville City Schools spokesman Keith Ward said in a statement that the district was aware of the situation, but it falls outside the scope of district administration.

“The district remains focused on preparing for our students’ return in the coming days and ensuring that we have a strong Spring semester,”