Free taxi and tow service to prevent drinking and driving on New Year's Eve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m. until early in the morning of New Year’s Day, drivers who may have had one too many, will have a safe ride home via a tow truck.

For the fifth year, you can get safely home for free using the Morris, King & Hodge P.C. Driver Safety Taxi & Tow Service.

As part of the “tow-truck taxi,” the tow company puts your car on the back of the tow truck while you and one additional passenger can ride in the front and arrive home safely.

Restrictions

Taxi and tow rides can only start and end within the Huntsville Metropolitan Area. Rides are made available to those who might otherwise attempt to drive home after drinking. You will only be taken home, not to another event location.

To get your tow-truck taxi

Call Barry’s Towing at (256) 851-9778 and tell the dispatcher that you would like the Morris, King & Hodge Driver Safety Taxi & Tow Service. Schedule your taxi and tow ride home. Arrive home safe.

Be sure to call Barry's Towing at 256-851-9778 and tell the dispatcher that you would like the Morris, King & Hodge Driver Safety Taxi & Tow Service. Follow the link to learn more. Have a happy and safe holiday! https://t.co/JlfGI1u4z5 — Morris King and Hodge (@MKH_lawyers) December 30, 2018

The hope behind this program is “that by making free taxi and tow rides available, we will reduce the chances of a drunk or impaired driver causing an accident on New Year’s Eve,” according to their website.