Florida woman arrested after making child jump out of moving car, deputies say

Hillsborough County, FL (WFTS) – A local woman was arrested after deputies say she told a child to jump out of a moving car Monday morning.

On Dec. 31 at about 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call at Franklin Rd. and US 301 N. in reference to a small child reportedly jumping from the front passenger seat of a four-door Cadillac that was being driven by a ‘related individual.’

The car then drove away leaving the 12-year-old girl behind.

When deputies arrived they recovered the child, who was treated and released by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue for minor injuries.

Deputies found the vehicle an hour later near 10905 Brigann Yard Way in Thonotosassa. The driver, 31-year-old Ashlee Crawford, admitted to telling the child to jump from the vehicle for ‘unknown reasons.’

Crawford was charged with child neglect and driving a vehicle with a suspended license and booked into Orient Road Jail.

Child Protection Division Investigators took custody of the child.