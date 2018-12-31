Decatur police offer New Year’s safety reminders

DECATUR , Ala. – The new year is upon us and the Decatur Police Department is offering tips for a fun and safe celebration.

No matter what your holiday plans are, police say it is important to remember these tips:

Never drink and drive. A designated driver is an incredibly important part of your New Year’s plan. Options such as Uber and Lyft make a safe alternative. Pick a place. Accidents involving alcohol are more likely to occur between midnight and 3:00 a.m., according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. It is recommended to avoid the roads during these times by staying with a friend or hosting your own party. Watch the crowd. It is important to be aware of your surrounding in large groups. Make sure to avoid anyone acting unusually or making you uncomfortable. Protect your pets. Pets can be startled by the loud noises of music and guests on New Year’s. Be sure to check that all gates and doors are closed and locked. A good tip is to secure your pets in a comfortable room with a low-volume calming TV or radio program once the evening begins. Remember firework regulations. Fireworks are not allowed in the Decatur city limits due to city ordinance.

If you see dangerous behavior or intoxicated driving, officials ask that you report it directly to 911.