2 teens, juvenile killed in two-vehicle crash in Alabama

KINSTON, Ala. (AP) Two teenagers and a child have been killed in a crash in Alabama.

Al.com reports that Alabama State Troopers identified the victims as 18-year-old Jakan Kyle and 19-year-old Quentin Deshaun Bryan. Authorities withheld the juvenile’s name and age.

The crash happened Sunday night about one mile north of Kinston. Trooper Cpl. Justin Vann says a vehicle driven by Kyle collided with another vehicle. All three of the fatality victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.