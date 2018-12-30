Officials: Inmate stabbed to death in Alabama prison

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. – An inmate was stabbed to death at the St. Clair Correctional Facility Sunday afternoon, said Alabama Department of Corrections officials.

According to a news release, authorities said a fight between two inmates was reported around 3 p.m.

Correction officers found Terrance Andrews, 24, unconscious with multiple stab wounds. Andrews was taken to the prison’s infirmary, where he was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m. Andrews was serving a 25-year sentence on a 2013 first-degree robbery in Mobile County.

Officials identified a suspect in the homicide. Cedric Leshawn Davis, 35, is serving a life sentence for a 2006 murder conviction. A new murder charge is pending, authorities said.

ADOC stated they were investigating how this happened and why.