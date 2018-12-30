× New Horizons space probe set to fly by furthest object ever explored

NASA will be ringing in 2019 with an historical flyby to explore the unknown.

In less than 48 hours, New Horizons will make history! The team at @JHUAPL is preparing for the #NewYears flyby of #UltimaThule, the farthest object explored by a spacecraft ever – 4 billion miles from the Sun and ~1 billion miles from Pluto. pic.twitter.com/3EiB2bmOKy — NASA New Horizons (@NASANewHorizons) December 30, 2018

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft will be flying by Ultima Thule, an object in the Kuiper Belt.

Scientists define the Kuiper Belts as a gigantic zone of icy bodies and mysterious small objects orbiting beyond Neptune. This region also is known as the “third zone” of our solar system, beyond the inner rocky planets and outer gas giants.

Ultima Thule is located 4 billion miles from the Sun, and around 1 billion miles from Pluto, the furthest object ever explored by any spacecraft.

NASA will be live streaming the flyby on YouTube at 11:15 PM CT, Monday, December 31, 2018. To check on its status in the meantime, you can click this link.