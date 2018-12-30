Heavy Rain and Storms Arrive For New Year’s Eve

Soils and rivers are still feeling overwhelmed by the heavy rain we received just last week, but we’re not done with rain yet! We have two more rounds of rain coming, which will provide us with another 1-2 inches of rain between through Monday night. That’s going to make travel tough during New Year’s Eve, so make sure that you plan around the weather before heading out Monday! An easy way to do that is to download Live Alert 19 and set up your alerts. This way you can check the radar, receive the latest pertinent information, and receive hourly forecasts for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day no matter where you go.

Wet End To 2018: We’re already just over 5 inches above normal for yearly rainfall totals in 2018, and we’re about to get two more waves of rain before we enter 2019! Both rounds of rain will come with our next storm system; the first comes with a warm front Sunday evening and the second comes through with the cold front Monday evening.

Scattered showers will become more likely after 6PM Sunday evening, then periods of rain will continue until just before sunrise early Monday morning. Since this first batch of rain comes with a warm front, a surge of southerly air will keep temperatures from dropping much overnight. Temperatures will briefly dip into the low 50s around midnight, then hold steady OR rise a few degrees before sunrise Monday.

Stormy New Year’s Eve: A lull in the constant rain will occur Monday morning, giving us time to heat up nicely. Highs will rise into the upper 60s Monday afternoon with a south wind gusting at times up to 30 mph. By noontime the second wave of rain will be moving into Northwest Alabama, bringing the risk of strong storms with it.

The Storm Prediction has outlined the Tennessee Valley with a slight risk of storms turning severe, between 2PM and 8PM. The most likely threats with storms will be high wind gusts and heavy downpours, which could worsen flooding. There is also a very low risk of a spin-up tornado; this is the kind of risk that we include only because we can’t rule it out completely, but it is very unlikely to occur.

A few showers will continue into the overnight hours, but the heavy rain will be moving out by the time we ring in the new year at midnight.

New Year’s Day is looking much quieter. Clouds will stick around, but the rain will be gone by sunrise Tuesday. We won’t see a significant hit of cold air behind Monday night’s front, so Tuesday will be a seasonably cool day with highs in the 50s.

To stay up to date on the weather in the new year, make sure you check the local forecast regularly at whnt.com/weather!