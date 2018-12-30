× Downtown Huntsville New Year’s Eve events postponed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Museum of Art’s New Year’s Eve events downtown at Skating in the Park are postponed due to upcoming inclement weather.

This year, the area around the museum is set to host two different simulated ball drops on ice. One for kids, and one for adults. Now both have been rescheduled.

Officials said they postponed both events until Friday, January 4. They said the Lil’ Ball Drop will be at 7 p.m. and the Glow Party will be from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

The Lil’ Ball Drop is for young skaters and will include non-alcoholic sparkling drinks and an early countdown before 9 p.m. The Glow Party will take place afterward, with a D.J. and simulated ball drop projected onto the back of the museum at midnight. Prizes are planned for those with the best glowing outfits and some glow-in-the-dark accessories will be provided.

Both New Year’s Eve events, now set for January 4, are included with the cost of admission to the rink. Leaders said those prices are: $15 ages 10 and up; $10 ages 9 and under; $13 for groups of 10 or more; and $5 scooter rental. There is a $5 discount for those who bring their own skates.