Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles Submits New Corrective Action Plan
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles recently submitted an amended corrective action plan.
This comes after Governor Kay Ivey signed an executive order calling for the board to draft a plan of action in October.
The Board of Pardons and Paroles submitted its first action plan in November, just one day shy of the thirty day deadline.
Governor Ivey said it left too many questions unanswered, and asked them to make further changes.
Ivey and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall asked for the plan after Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was paroled early. Spencer was charged with murdering three people, including a seven-year-old child, only months after his release.
In October, the governor also temporarily suspended the state’s early parole hearings in efforts to prevent the board from paroling any other potentially dangerous criminals like Spencer.
The board submitted its revised plan Friday, December 28.
Some of the changes include:
- New criteria for early parole consideration
- A plan to closely maintain supervision of parolees
- Looking to create special programs statewide to reduce Alabama’s recidivism rate
The state board plans to establish an electronic system to calculate parole eligibility. There is a scheduled visit to Georgia Parole Board in early 2019 to learn their electronic system processes.
The board also realized that a contact phone number listed on official letterhead was inactive. They have since reactivated the line.
All managers, field managers and agency directors will be required to participate in leadership training at Troy University in early 2019.
The next step is waiting for the plan to either be approved or denied by the governor and attorney general.
You can view the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles’ revised plan here.