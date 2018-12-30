1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving motorcycle on University Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — 1 person is dead and another is in the hospital after an overnight crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of University Dr. near the intersection at Meadow Dr. according to Huntsville Police.

According to Sgt. Nelson, a motorcycle and car were involved in the crash. He says the motorcycle driver has passed away. The person in the car was taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The eastbound lanes were shut down for about two hours.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.