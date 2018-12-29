× Two boaters rescued near Ditto Landing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two people were rescued after their boat capsized near Ditto Landing Saturday.

Huntsville-Madison County Rescue officials confirmed one boat sank and capsized, and both people on board fell into the water. They were rescued and treated for hypothermia.

The rescue squad deployed a boat around 3 p.m. between Hobbs Island Road and the shoreline to conduct the rescue, according to officials.

Officials reiterated it is dangerous to be boating due to high water levels caused by recent rain.