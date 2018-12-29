× Police looking for man who robbed woman after helping her take out the trash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said Saturday that officers are looking for an “unknown” black male after an alleged robbery on Council Street.

It happened around 7:30 a.m.

Police said a 78-year-old woman was taking some trash bags out of her home and down to the curb, when the man offered to help. According to an incident report, the woman accepted his help and they took some bags to the curb together. She took the man inside and paid him $5 for the work.

Police said that’s when the man placed a knife to the woman’s neck and demanded the rest of her money.

He got away with cash, and some valuable items from her home, before police arrived.