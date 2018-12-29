× Man dies in officer-involved shooting at Tennessee Walmart

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. —The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a Tullahoma Walmart Friday night.

According to a new release from TBI, officers with the Tullahoma Police Department responded to the Walmart on North Jackson Street after learning 34-year-old Mark Wade Lutterll, Jr., a wanted man, was inside. After approaching Luttrell, officials said Luttrell pulled a gun on officers. Officials then said one of the officers fired at Luttrell, hitting him. He was pronounced dead the scene.

The investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting is ongoing. Per the agency’s policy, TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.