Huntsville Police searching for two carjacking suspects

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are searching for two suspects involved in a carjacking Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, two black males in the Northwoods housing project approached a victim around 2 p.m. on Poplar Avenue, brandishing guns. The victim gave the suspects everything he had and told authorities he spontaneously told the suspects he had cash in his truck. Authorities said the suspects then ran to the truck and drove off in the vehicle.

Officials stated police sighted three suspects on Bonnell Drive around 3 p.m. Saturday during a traffic stop, and the suspects fled from the vehicle.

Huntsville Police later set up a perimeter on Sportsman Lane, managing to capture and detain one suspect.

The other two suspects were still at large, according to HPD.

No other information was immediately avaialbe.