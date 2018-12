× Hartselle man killed in early morning wreck

PRICEVILLE, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers said an early morning crash has claimed the life of one man on Saturday.

According to authorities, Anthony James Anders, 38, was killed when the car he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree on Indian Hills Road.

Authorities stated the crash happened two miles west of Priceville at 1:46 a.m. Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.