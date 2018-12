FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on Veterans Drive Friday night.

Police tweeted about the death just before midnight.

Veterans Drive between Main Street and Richards Street was temporarily shut down as police responded.

#Breaking #Traffic Florence Police on scene of a fatality involving a pedestrian on Veterans Drive. Veterans Drive from Main Street to Richards Street closed until further notice. Seek alternate routes. 6040 — Florence Police Dept (@florence_pd) December 29, 2018

We will update this story as we gather more information.