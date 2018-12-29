× Elwood Staffing holding job fair New Year’s week

DECATUR, Ala. – Elwood Staffing is holding a job fair next week.

The group is looking to hire people for manufacturing jobs, with several immediate openings for first, second, and third shift assembly line job.

Applicants are advised to come prepared to interview and start work the same week.

The job fair will be held on Monday, December 31 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday, January 2 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Decatur office, located at 2202 Sixth Avenue Southeast in Decatur.