× Deer sampling to take place in Marion, Lauderdale Counties

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – In response to deer in Mississippi and Tennessee testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is increasing surveillance and testing efforts.

As part of this effort, the Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries will set up two sampling stations in January.

The first station will be at Hackleburg Hardware in Marion County. The store is located at 125 Boyd Street in Hackleburg. Deer will be sampled on January 4 from 2-7 p.m., January 5 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and January 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The second station will be at Waterloo Fire Station #1 in Lauderdale County. The fire station is located at 6390 County Road 14 in Waterloo. Deer will be sampled on January 12 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and January 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said deer harvested from Franklin, Marion, Lamar, Lauderdale and Colbert counties are the main focus, but deer from surrounding counties will be tested too. Hunters may bring in a whole deer, field-dressed deer, or just the head. They said collecting a sample only takes a few minutes.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources stresses no deer in Alabama have tested positive for CWD to date.