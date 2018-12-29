× Kitten rescued from flood waters in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Hazel Green firefighters rescued a cat from flood waters overnight Friday.

The Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that at 10:30 p.m. someone called emergency dispatchers to report a cat stuck in a tree during high water.

Firefighters said they arrived at the site on Billie D. Harbin Rd. near Walker Lane find a kitten, helpless. They changed that, writing in the post that Captain Rodney Nickelson and Deputy Chief Bradly Locker saved the kitten.

Commenters expressed joy for the rescue, and appreciation of the firefighters’ hard work.

The fire department said the kitten now has a new home with the people who called in to ask for help.