× Trash Pandas store at Bridge Street temporarily closing

MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas will temporarily close down their store at Bridge Street Town Centre this weekend.

The team plans to reopen the store Feb. 1 as a combined merchandise and ticket center.

When the store reopens next year, officials said the store will have “previously unavailable, but highly demanded merchandise” and new information about tickets and seating options.

By popular demand! It looks like our little pop up will be staying around for a while! 😁We’re going to close at the end of December, do some fun things with the store and then reopen better than ever for our awesome Trash Pandas Nation fans! https://t.co/zBlS4AA1tP — Rocket City Trash Pandas! (@NBamaBaseball1) December 24, 2018

Merchandise will still be for sale in the team’s online store.

The store at Bridge Street opened Nov. 12 and has sold more than 32,000 items with the Trash Pandas logo.

The Trash Pandas will throw out the first pitch in Madison in spring 2020, at a stadium under construction in the Town Madison development off Zierdt Road.

The team said a concert series announcement is coming during the first quarter of 2019.

“I am excited to say that we are finalizing our discussions with some of the biggest national names in the music industry to play the Madison ballpark,” Trash Pandas CEO Ralph Nelson said in a news release.