The overnight and early morning heavy rain brought several instances of high water and flooding. Viewers shared weather posts from all over the Tennessee Valley.

Per @LauraChristmas1: Car submerged in a creek on CR 30 near CR 119 between Woodville and Scottsboro in Jackson County, #Alabama. Driver got out and is okay and a wrecker is on the way to take care of it. (Photos courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff's Office) #valleywx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/C7dcwp6X50 — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) December 28, 2018

Don’t forget you can always send in your weather photos by tagging @WHNT on Twitter or by submitting your photos via our website, Facebook, Instagram, or by emailing photos@whnt.com.