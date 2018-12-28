× Pardons and Paroles Board submits amended corrective plan to Gov. Ivey, AG Marshall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has submitted an amended corrective action plan aimed at fixing issues that came to light earlier this year.

The board submitted the plan to the offices of Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall Friday afternoon. The governor’s office confirmed it had received the plan and was reviewing it.

Ivey suspended the state’s parole process in October and ordered the board to come up with a plan to fix issues that came to light after the early parole of Jimmy Spencer. Spencer walked away from a halfway house earlier this year and is currently charged with capital murder for the deaths of three people in Guntersville.

Ivey and Marshall said the original corrective plan submitted by the board contained unanswered questions.

The amended plan states that the board “carefully considered the suggestion” that changes may be needed in executive leadership, and decided that was not the case.

It also addresses the need for improving customer service for victims, by training Victim unit employees to better understand the perspective of victims they may contact.

The plan also states that staff had received training on adequate preparation for parole hearings on three dates since October. According to the plan sent to the governor’s office, the training was scheduled as a response to the discovery that a case had been set early “contrary to the agency’s guidelines and policies.” The board also proposed having a deputy or assistant attorney general employed to review decisions on early parole that are made by the review committee.

Finally, the proposed plan addresses maintaining parolee supervision. It recommends, among other things, emailing surrounding agencies of a parole violation in addition to local law enforcement agencies. The plan also proposes a salary increase for parole officers, in addition to hiring more to deal with the state’s case load.

“While our field officers and their supervisors up the chain, by and large, perform the work of this agency because of a passion for assistance in reform of individuals and recidivism reduction, the increasing caseload numbers and supervision demands have been actually impossible,” the proposal states.

Ivey’s and Marshall’s offices have not publicly spoken yet on the proposals sent to them by the Board of Pardons and Paroles.