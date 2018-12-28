More rain, some heavy storms, and then some snow is possible!

The rain is over for now, but it returns for Sunday and Monday. That’s not what a water-logged state like Alabama needs right now, but it’s the hand we are dealt! Some North Alabama communities had over five inches of rain Thursday night into Friday morning; some in South Alabama had nearly TEN inches in that same period.

Rainfall totals in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee through Friday

Enjoy the break while it lasts! Tonight and Saturday look dry and cool: lows in the 30s by sunrise (with some fog), highs in the mid-50s in the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds thicken Saturday night, and then more rain moves in on Sunday: most of it relatively light. The next bout of heavy rain arrives Monday, and that wave could bring some severe storms with it.

How much more rain? It’s rained on fifteen of twenty-eight December days so far. Huntsville has 9.31” on the month so far (14th-wettest on record since 1894), and with only three days left, there is still a chance of cracking the top ten. The official NOAA WPC rainfall forecast for Huntsville shows 1.7” through 11:59 PM on New Year’s Eve.

If we get exactly 1.70” of rain, that will vault us into 9th place with 11.01” of rain (just ahead of 2015’s 10.68”).

Severe weather threat: We will be watching Monday’s rain and storms closely for any signs of severe weather. A strong cold front coupled with a dynamic storm system will definitely provide some heavy rain, but the risk of severe weather is not entirely clear yet for two reasons: (1) timing and (2) a lack of fuel/instability.

Did someone say snow? It’s possible again! This would be the third ‘chance’ of some snow we’ve had since late November; none of them have panned out to be much for North Alabama yet, but we are really just getting to the time of the season in which snow is a little more ‘expected’ with some of the shots of colder weather.

As of now, the chance of snow is a low-confidence forecast. It comes behind a strong cold front that passes on New Year’s Day. Often, that will dry us out so much that the model-hyped snow never comes to pass. Will this be one of those times? It’s never easy to tell, but I wouldn’t plan on sleds and snowmen just yet. Even if we do get some snow in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame, it looks relatively light: less than 1-2” if that at all.

That’s the view from Friday looking forward nearly a week in advance; a lot can change between now and then, so we’ll keep you posted on how it’s shaping up!

Looking for the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt