Michigan man ‘executed’ dogs in front of Animal Control according to police

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – A Lapeer County man is accused of shooting two of his dogs in front of animal control officers who arrived to investigate animal cruelty complaints.

Lapeer County Animal Control Director Dave Eady and Officer Erica Stroman responded to the 78-year-old man’s residence in the 5300 block of Otter Lake Road around 2:25 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the resident went into the house, grabbed a gun and “executed” two dogs chained to a doghouse while the officers were watching. Eady, who was unarmed, asked the man to put down his gun but he refused.

A short standoff ensued while a deputy from the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. The deputy ordered the 78-year-old on the ground, but police say he refused, lunged toward the deputy and shouted “Shoot me.”

The deputy deployed a Taser, which incapacitated the man. He was immediately taken into custody and received treatment from Lapeer County EMS.

Police seized four firearms and 10 puppies that appeared to be malnourished from the man’s residence.

The sheriff’s office will present the case to the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office to consider filing criminal charges.