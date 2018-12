DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are searching for a missing man.

Authorities said Wayne Wesley Mechling, 68, was last seen on Christmas Eve in Decatur.

Mechling is described as being 6′ 1″, weighing 230 lbs, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Decatur Police advises anyone with information to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.