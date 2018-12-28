× Madison County Schools announce state Report Card findings

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County School System reports they saw a slight increase this year on their state report card this year. The Alabama Department of Education is set to release the full report Friday morning.

According to the Madison County School System, the report shows the system received the following grades from the Alabama State Department of Education:

The district received a letter grade of 86 (B) – up one point from last year.

All 27 schools received an A or a B

Nine MCSS schools received a letter grade of A – up from three last year.

MCSS schools averaged an 88.6 – a 5.3 point increase from last year.

Madison County Superintendent Matt Massey released the following statement about the report: “I am proud of the results and gains which are a direct result of the hard work put in by our students, teachers, administrators, support staff, and board members. We always look for ways to improve, and we will use information from this report card to do so. With that said, no ‘grade’ that is largely weighted on one test can accurately and completely represent how much our students learn throughout the school year.”