× Huntsville City Schools gets a C on state report card; 4 schools get failing grade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools has four schools that received failing grades on the state’s report card.

Martin Luther King Elementary, Lakewood Elementary, Montview Elementary and Ronald McNair 7-8 schools all received failing grades on the state’s report card.

Two of the failing schools actually got worse grades in the most recent report. Lakewood Elementary’s score decreased in the last year, from a 53 to a 50. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary went from a 59 to a 56.

Ronald McNair’s score improved from a 45 to a 53. Montview Elementary’s remained unchanged at 57.

Overall, the district received a C grade from the Alabama Department of Education. The report card is based on several factors including academic achievement and growth, graduation rates, absenteeism and college and career-ready data.

New Century Technology, Monte Sano Elementary, Hampton Cove Elementary and Huntsville High all received A ratings.

Of the district’s 37 schools, 11 received D grades, 9 received Cs and 9 received a B.

Madison County Schools received a B report card. Every individual school in Madison City Schools received an A.

You can review the complete report card here.