Family displaced by fire in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – No people were injured but two pets died in a Huntsville house fire Friday afternoon.

Huntsville firefighters responded to the fire on Farmingdale Road around 3:30 p.m.

Two adults and two children who live in the home were displaced by the fire, which left fire and smoke damage throughout the house. No one was hurt, but two cats died, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters said the house was undergoing renovations.