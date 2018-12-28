Drying out for now, but Flood Warnings remain in effect through the next few days

Throughout north Alabama, as much as 2 inches to nearly 4 inches of rain fell between 12pm Thursday and 9am Friday.

The rain finally exited the region Friday morning, but a slew of Flood Warnings are in effect as storm runoff continues to pour into local tributaries of the Tennessee River.

Below is information regarding the Flood Warnings for each county.

Madison County

According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville:

City of Madison recorded 4.35″

Pinhook Creek at Clinton Avenue (downtown Huntsville) recorded 3.51″

Indian Creek near Madison recorded 3.07″

Huntsville International Airport recorded 3.06″

Morgan County

According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville:

Falkville recorded 4.54″

Eva recorded 4.00″

Southeast Decatur recorded 2.50″

Hartselle recorded 2.36″

Marshall County

According to the National Weather Service as well as WHNT News 19 viewer reports:

4 miles west of Guntersville recorded 4.11″

Lake Guntersville Dam recorded 3.85″

Albertville recorded 3.29″

Arab recorded 1.65″

Jackson County

According to the National Weather Service:

Paint Rock at Woodville recorded 3.96″

4 miles northwest of Scottsboro recorded 3.88″

Scottsboro reported 3.60″

Flat Rock reported 2.95″

Per @LauraChristmas1: Car submerged in a creek on CR 30 near CR 119 between Woodville and Scottsboro in Jackson County, #Alabama. Driver got out and is okay and a wrecker is on the way to take care of it. (Photos courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff's Office) #valleywx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/C7dcwp6X50 — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) December 28, 2018

Lawrence County

According to the National Weather Service:

5 miles south-southwest of Moulton reported 3.82″

4 miles north of Grayson reported 3.70″

1 mile southwest of Trinity reported 3.53″

Town Creek reported 2.81″

Beware of Floodwaters

It only takes 6 inches of swiftly moving water to knock an adult off their feet. A foot of swiftly moving water (12 inches) can carry away small cars, and 18-24 inches of rain can carry away large trucks and SUVS.