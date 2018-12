Dense fog possible through Saturday morning

..DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG

ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY.

* VISIBILITIES…ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES..

* TIMING…UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY.

* IMPACTS…LIMITED VISIBILITIES WILL MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT.

* LOCATIONS…PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ALABAMA

AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE

YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.

More about the forecast for the weekend, more rain, and the chance of some snowflakes next week? Click through to read about it here on WHNT.com!